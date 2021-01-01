Coimbatore

DVAC arrests NIB-CID inspector, head constable

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday arrested an inspector and two head constables from the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID (NIB-CID) in Coimbatore on charges of demanding a bribe of ₹1 lakh from an accused.

DVAC sources said that a 33-year-old man was arrested here for possession of ganja in the past week.

An NIB-CID inspector Sarojini (40) allegedly told the accused’s wife that the quantity of the ganja possessed by him could be reported as less than 1 kg to ensure that he gets bail. However, the inspector demanded a bribe of ₹1 lakh for this and the accused’s wife paid ₹30,000 to Sarojini and head constable Ramasamy (45) as advance, the sources said.

A relative of the wife reported to the DVAC regarding the bribery and the sleuths arranged a ‘trap’ on Thursday. Sources said that the woman went to the NIB-CID office at Tatabad to pay the remaining ₹70,000 cash as bribe to Sarojini and Ramasamy and the DVAC sleuths caught them red-handed while accepting the cash.

The inspector and the head constable were booked under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and were remanded in judicial custody, according to the sources.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 1, 2021 12:15:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/dvac-arrests-nib-cid-inspector-head-constable/article33466677.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY