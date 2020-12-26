DVAC arrests former panchayat president in Salem

Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) have arrested a former president of Kongupatti panchayat in Omalur Taluk after he received ₹2.35 lakh from a sub-registrar, promising that he would influence vigilance officials into not filing a case against the latter in court.
In October, the DVAC raided the office of the sub-registrar at Suramangalam and seized ₹2.43 lakh unaccounted cash. The DVAC registered a case against sub-registrar Kanagaraj, and an inquiry is on.
Ammasi, former panchayat president and a realtor, approached Kanagaraj saying the DVAC would soon file a case in court after which the trial would begin. Ammasi allegedly claimed he could influence DVAC officials into not filing the case in court and that only a departmental inquiry would be conducted.
He allegedly demanded ₹2.35 lakh for this.
Kanagaraj alerted DVAC officials who laid a trap. On Saturday, Kanagaraj asked Ammasi to come to a spot at Alagapuram to receive the money.
When Kanagaraj handed over the money to Ammasi, officials caught the latter red-handed.
He was taken to the DVAC office and a case was registered.
