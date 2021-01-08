DVAC arrests bill collector, aide on graft charges

COIMBATORE

08 January 2021 00:26 IST

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday arrested a bill collector attached to the Coimbatore Corporation and his aide on charges of accepting ₹ 18,000 as bribe.

Koushi Mohammed, bill collector for 97th ward coming under Coimbatore south Corporation office, and a tout named Dhanapal were arrested for accepting the money in a trap laid by the DVAC.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the DVAC, a resident of Sundarapuram approached Mohammed for fixing house tax for his newly constructed house. “According to the complainant, the bill collector initially asked a bribe ₹ 30,000 to process the application which he later reduced to ₹ 18,000,” said T.H. Ganesh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, DVAC.

The applicant informed the DVAC about it and a trap was planned on Thursday. He approached Mohammed at the tax collection office on Madukkarai market road with marked currencies handed over by the DVAC. Mohammed reiterated his earlier demand for the bribe and received ₹ 18,000 through Dhanapal.

Mr. Ganesh and his team caught Mohammed and Dhanapal red-handed and arrested them. They were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.