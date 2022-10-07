DVAC arrests Bilichi panchayat president, husband on graft charges

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Friday arrested Bilichi panchayat president and her husband on charges of demanding and accepting bribe from a person who applied for building plan approval.

According to the DVAC, a resident of Bilichi applied for obtaining house plan approval in his wife’s name for two house site plots and also paid the government fees for plan approval. The complainant went to Bilichi panchayat office on September 30 to enquire on the status of his petition and met panchayat president Savithri.

The panchayat president asked the complainant to meet her husband Rajan and get the approval for the plan. When the complainant approached Rajan, he demanded ₹10,000 as bribe for one plan approval and 20,000 in total. The complainant said that he is not in a position to pay the bribe. Rajan refused to reduce the bribe amount and the complainant left the panchayat office.

As the plan approval was necessary for obtaining loan from bank, the complainant again went to Bilichi panchayat union office on Thursday and met Savithri. The president reiterated the demand for bribe by her husband and finally told the complainant to give the bribe and get the plan approval.

Rajan, who was also present in the office, took the complainant out of the office and told the complainant to give him ₹15,000 and get the plan approval. The complainant was not willing to give bribe and approached the DVAC, Coimbatore.

The DVAC registered a case on Friday and the complainant went to the Bilichi panchayat office to meet Savithri. However, she was not there.

The complainant contacted the president in her mobile number which was displayed in the office board. Rajan attended the call and informed the complainant that he and his wife have gone out for a condolence and would call after reaching the panchayat office.

Rajan contacted the complainant and asked him to come to the panchayat office. When the complainant went to the panchayat office, Rajan reiterated their demand and received ₹15,000 as bribe.

DVAC officials, who were present on the premises rushed to the spot and caught both the panchayat president and her husband while receiving the amount.