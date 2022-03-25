DVAC arrests Assistant at Dharapuram RDO’s office for graft
Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Friday arrested an assistant at the office of the Revenue Divisional Officer in Dharapuram, Tiruppur, on charges of accepting a bribe of ₹ 25,000.
According to the DVAC sources, a resident of Tiruppur recently applied at the Revenue Divisional Officer’s office for patta transfer. Mahendra Vincent (43), an assistant at the office, allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹ 50,000 to finish the job and later reduced it to ₹ 25,000.
The resident approached the DVAC and based on his complaint, a trap was set on Friday. The assistant was caught while accepting the bribe. The accused was booked under Section 7 (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and remanded in judicial custody, the DVAC sources added.
