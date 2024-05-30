DVAC arrests a VAO on graft charges in Dharmapuri

A Village Administrative Officer (VAO) was arrested on graft charges by DVAC sleuths here in Paapireddipatty taluk on Thursday.

Sudhakar, a resident of Kottapuliyanur in Gurubarahalli village in Paapireddipatti, had approached Kathiravan, VAO of Gurubarahalli village for name transfer in his documents, for which the latter allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹1,500. Following this, Sudhakar lodged a complaint with the DVAC. A trap was laid and Kathiravan was caught red-handed accepting the bribe money. He was later arrested and remanded.

