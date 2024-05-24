ADVERTISEMENT

Dutiful traffic police personnel showered with praise by motorists in Coimbatore city

Published - May 24, 2024 09:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

SAMARITAN SERVICE: Three traffic police personnel attached to Race Course Police Station warmed the cockles of motorists’ hearts in Coimbatore city by going the extra yard through levelling a large pit along Pulliakulam Road all by themselves. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Three traffic cops attached to the Race Course Police Station turned cynosure of motorists in Coimbatore city on Friday by walking the extra mile to level a portion of a crucial road gouged out due to the incessant rain.

Noticing the struggle of motorists to cross a one-foot pit that had formed out of a pothole, they diverted a readymix lorry passing through Avinashi Road and got the required measure of the gravel mix released from the vehicle.

Thereafter, they went about spreading the gravel with a spade and a leveller, all by themselves.

The joy of Sub-Inspector Swathi, and two constables Karthi and Udayakumar, knew no bounds after undertaking the task, and, more so, receiving the appreciation of the travelling public

