Dutiful traffic police personnel showered with praise by motorists in Coimbatore city

Three traffic cops attached to the Race Course Police Station turned cynosure of motorists in Coimbatore city on Friday by walking the extra mile to level a portion of a crucial road gouged out due to the incessant rain.

Noticing the struggle of motorists to cross a one-foot pit that had formed out of a pothole, they diverted a readymix lorry passing through Avinashi Road and got the required measure of the gravel mix released from the vehicle.

Thereafter, they went about spreading the gravel with a spade and a leveller, all by themselves.

The joy of Sub-Inspector Swathi, and two constables Karthi and Udayakumar, knew no bounds after undertaking the task, and, more so, receiving the appreciation of the travelling public