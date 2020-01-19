Dusty roads trouble Vadavalli residents

In Kare Gowder Layout, Kalveerampalayam, Vadavalli, every passing vehicle, be it a two-wheeler or a four-wheeler, leaves a trail of dust.

The dust that is kicked up from the under-construction road appears as though the place is covered with fog. It is takes about two minutes for the dust to settle down, rues S. Ramalingam, a resident of the nearby Thoppil Nagar, where the problem is no different from the Layout.

The residents of the Layout, Thoppil Nagar and a few other areas in Vadavalli – Wards 16 and 17 of the Coimbatore Corporation – have been living with the problem for about a month now, after the civic body started work to re-build roads.

Ever since the work started, we have been covered under a blanket of dust that gets settled on almost everything both within and without houses, says K. Maragatham, a resident of the Layout. The dust has also left the residents, young and old alike, coughing and having breathing problems.

Mr. Ramalingam says the children find it difficult to play outside. For Kare Gowder Layout resident R. Ramanathan even riding his scooter on the road has become a problem. Aside from the dust, the loose stones pose a challenge to rider’s safety, he complains.

In the Layout’s main road the dust never settles because it is one of the approach roads that takes motorists to Marudhamalai Road. As vehicles keep moving, the dust gets kicked up even before it is settled, he adds.

The problem in Thoppil Nagar is the same and road users in the neighbourhood use the road to reach Marudhamalai Road, Mr. Ramalingam complements.

The Coimbatore Corporation officials say that the contractor engaged to lay roads in the area had spread wet mix macadem – a mixture of blue metal and quarry dust – to prepare the ground. Only after the wet mix macadem settles on the road, will they complete the work by adding the bitumen top.

The completion work will start by Monday and get over in a week thereafter, they add.