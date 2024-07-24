Ward Watch | Damaged roads pose problems for residents in Coimbatore’s Sungam

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 84: Sungam (Central Zone) Main areas Sungam Bypass Road, Pari Nagar, Sivaram Nagar, Alwin Nagar, Abirami Nagar Service Road Voters Female - 8888, Male - 9183, Others - 1, Total - 18072 Councillor R. Alima Begum (DMK) Contact number 8925514084 Issues Lack of bitumen surface roads, occurence of dust clouds Infrastructure Corporation park, public toilets

Dust clouds, a common occurrence in Sungam (Ward 84), have prompted residents to appeal to the Coimbatore Corporation to resolve the area’s road problems, which have been causing dust since 2022.

The ward, situated in Coimbatore’s Central Zone, was promised new roads and underground drains (UGD) in 2021, with a budget allocation in 2022. Additionally, the Corporation planned to build new service roads along Sungam Bypass Road the same year, completing two sections soon after.

However, the service road section closest to the Trichy Road flyover is still filled with dust, gravel, and potholes, which complicates residents’ access to the bypass. A resident of Karunanidhi Nagar said, “We have to use the next service lane, go onto the highway, and then make a U-turn to reach the junction. It’s time-consuming, especially considering there’s a service lane already.”

Additionally, several roads in the interior sections of the ward still lack bitumen surfacing, which was budgeted for in 2022. Civic officials, however, explain that 30% of the roads have been laid, with the remaining works delayed due to unfinished UGD works.

“Pipe-laying has been completed. Testing is yet to begin. Once that is done, new roads will be sanctioned,” explained an engineering official from the Coimbatore Corporation.

While it may take another six months to complete the roads, residents are concerned about the increasing dust clouds affecting houses in Sivaram Nagar, Pari Nagar, and Alwin Nagar, which constitute a significant portion of the residential areas in the ward.

“Frequent exposure to dust has caused many in the area to suffer from bouts of coughing. These houses are located near the bypass, where large vehicles travel through the unfinished service lane throughout the day,” said G. Manoharan, secretary of the Pari Nagar Association for Homeowners.

A senior CCMC official assured The Hindu that sanitation workers will be deployed in the ward to sweep streets regularly until the road works are completed.