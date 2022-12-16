  1. EPaper
Duration of train stoppage at Valapadi Gate in Salem increased

December 16, 2022 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

The duration of stoppage for Chennai Egmore – Salem Junction – Chennai Egmore Express Trains at Valapadi Gate railway station has been increased from one minute to two minutes for the convenience of passengers.

A release from the Salem Railway Division said that train no. 22153 Chennai Egmore – Salem Junction Express will halt from 5.08 a.m. to 5.10 a.m. and train no. 22154 Salem Junction – Chennai Egmore Express will halt from 10.08 p.m. to 10.10 p.m. The revised timings will be effective from December 17, the release added.

