Duration of NMR special train services extended

June 26, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

: Citing inflow of tourists in large numbers and popular demand, the Southern Railway has extended the operation of the pair of weekly special trains in Nilgiri Mountain Railway.

These special trains will be operated as five services as fully-reserved trains in July, a press release issued by Southern Railway said.

The Mettupalayam-Udagamandalam Special Train (06171) will depart on Saturdays at 9.10 a.m. and reach the destination at 11.25 a.m. from July 1 to July 29.

The Udagamandalam-Mettupalayam Special Train will leave the station at 11.25 a.m. and reach Mettupalayam at 4.20 p.m.

There will be 40 first class seats and 140 second class seats between Mettupalayam and Coonoor. Between Coonoor and Udagamandalam, there will be 80 first-class seats and 140 second-class seats.

The special trains will have stoppages at Kallar, Hillgrove, Coonoor, Wellington, Aruvankadu, Ketti and Lovedale, the press release said.