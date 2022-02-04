Duo held for murder

NAMAKKAL

04 February 2022 23:18 IST

Two persons were arrested in Kumarapalayam on Thursday for murdering their brother.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Gurudevan (34). He is the youngest among the three sons of Anandhan, who runs a bar near Salem Main Road in Kumarapalayam. The deceased was addicted to alcohol and this often led to quarrel between him and the other family members, including his two brothers Ashok Kumar and Karthikeyan.

On Thursday evening, a quarrel broke out between the brothers and in a fit of rage, Ashok Kumar and Karthikeyan attacked Guru with stones and he succumbed to injuries at the spot, police said.

Kumarapalayam police rushed to the spot and recovered the body. Police registered a case, arrested the brothers for the murder and they were remanded.