Dumping waste into Perumpallam Canal continues

Indiscriminate dumping of waste from households, industries and commercial establishments into Perumpallam Canal continues to be a major concern as residents wanted strict action to be taken against the polluters.

The 12.15 km canal from Kadirampatti to Vendipalayam once served as an irrigation canal for 3,035 acre in the city after which the water finally flows into River Cauvery. Over the years, construction of houses on both the sides of the canal, encroachments and dumping of debris into the canal, overgrowth of shrubs led to the canal losing its glory in the past years. While around 750 unauthorised structures have been removed, 2,000 structures are yet to be removed.

Under the Smart City Mission, the corporation began work to develop the canal, including dredging, cement lining the canal, creation of green spaces and landscaping, all at a total cost of ₹ 183.63 crore. Work has begun in the third week of December last year and is expected to be completed in 18 months.

Residents living near the canal said that waste materials are brought in large quantities in autorickshaws and are dumped into the canal even during the day time as there is no monitoring mechanism in place. Since no one questions them, dumping of waste into the canal continues for many years, said Malar, a resident near Stony Bridge. She said that only fences were erected at the sides of the bridge across the canal and not at other places to prevent dumping into the canal.

Corporation officials said despite many warnings, residents and commercial establishments keep dumping waste into the canal and warned them against such practices. Renovation of the canal is carried as six packages and once work is expedited, dumping into the canal will stop permanently, they added.