Dumping waste along Erode Outer Ring Road remains unchecked

Indiscriminate dumping of household waste wrapped in plastic bags along Erode Outer Ring Road by motorists continues to be a significant concern, as the issue has remained unchecked for many years.

The 14.8 km outer ring road starts from Kokkarayanpettai, near the Cauvery River in Namakkal district, and ends near Thindal on Perundurai Road. It crosses Karur Road, Muthur Road, Poondurai Road, and Chennimalai Road, making it one of the busiest roads in Erode. With increased traffic, tea stalls, bakeries, commercial establishments, hotels, and workshops have proliferated along the road. The road passes through several panchayats and corporation limits, and residents and motorists from these and other areas regularly dispose of garbage bags along the roadside at numerous locations.

A hotelier at Anakalpalayam reported that people on two-wheelers and in cars frequently dispose of waste, which is then set on fire by panchayat workers. Additionally, debris, used areca leaves, plates, and waste materials from marriage halls and other functions are regularly dumped in large quantities. “Since there is no monitoring, dumping continues every day,” said the hotelier. Garbage was found near Parisal Thurai Junction, Muthugoundanpalayam Four Road, Pudur Road Junction, near a petrol bunk at Anakalpalayam, and near the rail overbridge at Rangampalayam. “The waste is not dumped by local residents but by people from other areas,” said a resident.

Over the past few years, residential areas have rapidly developed near the ring road. Instead of handing over their waste to conservancy workers, many residents choose to dispose of it openly throughout the day. “The problem could be addressed if door-to-door waste collection were regular and action were taken against those who dump waste,” said V. Kamala of Anakalpalayam. She also noted that burning plastic items and garbage poses a significant threat to both the environment and human health.

Shopkeepers and residents are calling for effective monitoring by the relevant panchayats to address this persistent problem. “People’s attitudes won’t change, so the practice needs to be curbed through monitoring,” said another shopkeeper at Rangampalayam.