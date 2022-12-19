  1. EPaper
Dumping of waste along Ukkadam Periyakulam in Coimbatore raises concern

The Ukkadam Periyakulam is among the seven tanks taken up by the civic body to be developed under the Smart Cities scheme at ₹ 62.17 crore

December 19, 2022 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Domestic waste and hyacinth removed from the Ukkadam Periyakulam in Coimbatore dumped along the water body.

People residing near the Ukkadam Periyakulam and motorists travelling on the Perur bypass have expressed concern over the dumping of waste along the tank.

The Periyakulam, one of the largest water body in Coimbatore city, is among the seven tanks taken up by the civic body to be developed under the Smart Cities scheme at ₹ 62.17 crore. However, the dumping of waste along the tank has raised concerns.

The Corporation, after cleaning the tank, has deposited the silt and hyacinth along the northern stretch of the water body adjoining Perur Road. In addition to this, the residents have also dumped waste. The foul odour from the waste is unbearable, says a regular commuter on the road.

Corporation Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila said the civic body recently carried out a drive to clear the garbage dumped on Perur Road and placed bins along the stretch. CCTV cameras have been installed in the area, and strict action would be taken against those who dump waste, she said.

Regarding the silt, she said the civic body would take steps to dispose of it.

