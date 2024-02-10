ADVERTISEMENT

Dumping of waste along outer ring road continues

February 10, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Household waste wrapped in plastic bags were dumped along the outer ring road near the railway over bridge at Rangampalayam in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Dumping of household waste wrapped in plastic bags and debris along Erode Outer Ring Road at many places continues to be a cause of concern for motorists.

The ring road runs from Parisal Thurai Junction to Thindal and is littered with large numbers of hotels, tea shops, commercial establishments, and workshops. The road passes through panchayats and corporation limits and residents from these areas, while travelling in the stretch, throw bags full of garbage along the sides of the road. A shopkeeper at Rangampalayam said the waste is largely disposed of by two-wheelers and autorickshaws throughout the day as there is no monitoring. Also, used areca leaves, plates and plastic cups can also be found dumped. “At a few places waste is set on fire,” said a road user in the stretch.

Road users have urged respective local bodies to take action so that the problem is addressed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US