Dumping of waste along outer ring road continues

February 10, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Household waste wrapped in plastic bags were dumped along the outer ring road near the railway over bridge at Rangampalayam in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Household waste wrapped in plastic bags were dumped along the outer ring road near the railway over bridge at Rangampalayam in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Dumping of household waste wrapped in plastic bags and debris along Erode Outer Ring Road at many places continues to be a cause of concern for motorists.

The ring road runs from Parisal Thurai Junction to Thindal and is littered with large numbers of hotels, tea shops, commercial establishments, and workshops. The road passes through panchayats and corporation limits and residents from these areas, while travelling in the stretch, throw bags full of garbage along the sides of the road. A shopkeeper at Rangampalayam said the waste is largely disposed of by two-wheelers and autorickshaws throughout the day as there is no monitoring. Also, used areca leaves, plates and plastic cups can also be found dumped. “At a few places waste is set on fire,” said a road user in the stretch.

Road users have urged respective local bodies to take action so that the problem is addressed.

