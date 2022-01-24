Dumping of solid waste along roadside remains unchecked in Erode

Indiscriminate dumping of solid waste along the roadside here is a concern for local people and motorists as the perennial issue remains unchecked.

Heaps of garbage, mostly plastic waste and used areca plates, are dumped at many places along the Outer Ring Road that connects Kokkarayanpettai with Thindal. Most of the garbage is dumped by hoteliers, workers from marriage halls and by motorists.

“The illegal dumping not only affects people and the environment, but also the domestic animals,” said P. Bhuvanesh of Solar Pudur. Since dustbins were removed in residential areas and solid waste was not collected regularly, residents packed the waste in plastic covers and threw it along the road, he added.

Motorists said waste from marriage halls and hotels were dumped regularly and set on fire by the workers.

Since households were not located near the dumping areas, garbage was dumped regularly even by the panchayat workers, said a motorist. The garbage was set on fire frequently causing pollution. Since the local body was not initiating action against the dumpers, the problem was widely affecting people, said a shopkeeper in the vicinity. He said garbage was dumped round the clock as there was no one to monitor it.