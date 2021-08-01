Coimbatore

Dumping of solid waste along roadside continues

Garbage dumped along Karur Bypass Road near Chinniyampalayam in Erode on Saturday.  

Indiscriminate dumping of solid waste, poultry waste and debris along Karur Bypass Road continues to be a major concern for people.

Heaps of garbage, mainly plastic waste, can be seen at many places on the stretch from Solar to Gate Pudur and are set on fire frequently.

Since households were not located along the road, garbage was dumped mostly by motorists and also in vehicles, people said and added that garbage was also dumped by the local bodies. “As there is no one to monitor the dumping or houses present, garbage is dumped without any trouble,” said a shopkeeper near Chinniyampalayam.

Many people said that garbage was not cleared by the local bodies concerned and was set on fire, causing hardship to people in and around the area. They wanted the local bodies to take effective steps to protect the environment.


