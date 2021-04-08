Dumping of garbage foiled near Anamalai, trucks seized

Farmers and residents of Semanampathy near Anamalai on the Tamil Nadu – Kerala border foiled an attempt by a group of men to dump three truckloads of garbage that allegedly came from Kerala late on Wednesday.

The Anamalai police said people who noticed movement of trucks laden with garbage in the locality late on Wednesday found that they were heading to a private land.

They went to the spot and found that deep pits were dug using an excavator to dump the garbage brought in the trucks.

Around 20 men who were doing the work fled as people raised objections and sought the intervention of the Revenue Department and the Anamalai police.

The people who raised objections told the police and Revenue officials that dumping of garbage was done frequently on the private land, whose owner was allegedly paid by contractors who brought the garbage. The unscientific dumping of garbage would lead to the spread of various diseases, pollution of underground water and air in the locality, they told the officials.

According to the Anamalai police, the Revenue Department seized three trucks and an excavator in connection with the incident.

However, the police were yet to get a complaint from the Revenue Department to register a case and start the investigation, said a police officer. Revenue Department sources said that efforts were being taken to lodge a complaint against the persons involved.