Dumping of biomedical waste mixed with general waste a growing concern in Coimbatore

February 06, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Dumping of biomedical waste mixed with general waste in various parts of Coimbatore district is a growing concern, demanding collaborative efforts from various stakeholders to put an end to the practice, said speakers at a conference on biomedical waste management held in the city on Tuesday.

Apart from the waste generated by hospitals, nursing homes and clinics, dumping of domestic biomedical waste, including the most commonly used insulin syringe, also raises concern, they said.

“Several incidents of biomedical waste from parts of Kerala being dumped along highways in Coimbatore district have been reported. Now, even interior parts of the district and farmlands are witnessing dumping of biomedical waste, indicating that local healthcare facilities are also involved in the practice. Such waste are also being dumped in tanks and polluting them,” said S.M. Prithviraj, founder of Coimbatore-based Community Awareness Education Trust.

D. Pricilla, Assistant Engineer with the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board(TNPCB), Coimbatore south, said the board inspected some of the dumping sites and identified an agency that is suspected to have been involved in the dumping of biomedical waste at one such location.

“In most cases, biomedical waste items were seen mixed with general waste and plastic waste,” she said.

The TNPCB often conducts checks along the interstate borders and informs local bodies to step up monitoring. In some of the cases, wherein biomedical waste items were found dumped in private lands, it was found that scrap dealers wanted to segregate waste materials that fetched a good price in scrap markets.

Priti Mahesh of Delhi-based Toxics Link said mixing of biomedical waste with general waste was a growing concern. Also, more awareness and arrangements are needed for proper disposal of household biomedical waste , she said.

Nitu Joseph of Coimbatore-based waste management startup Declutter Solutions said that common treatment facilities have been facing issues related to economic viability to collect biomedical waste from clinics functioning in rural areas.

V. Seetharam, secretary elect of Indian Medical Association’s Coimbatore branch, said the medical body has been educating its members to adhere with biomedical waste management rules.

The conference, ‘Biomedical waste – a collaborative effort’, was organised by Toxics Link, World Health Organisation and Coimbatore-based NGO Arulagam. Representatives from various hospitals took part.