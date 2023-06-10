Dumping and burning of solid waste continues in panchayat in Erode

June 10, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - ERODE

Indiscriminate dumping of solid waste and burning it along the Erode Main Road at Mukasipidariyur panchayat in Chennimalai Union is a cause of concern for local people and motorists as the issue remains unchecked.

As per Census 2011, the total population is 14,143 while the current population is estimated to be around 19,300. In the absence of an effective solid management practice, solid waste collected from households are dumped along the canal at Arthanaripalayam and set on fire by the conservancy workers regularly.

Apart from this, garbage, plastic waste, banana leaves and areca plates used in marriage halls, for festivals and eateries, from nearby places are dumped regularly and burnt by the workers.

Local residents said that waste from hotels and other establishments are also dumped regularly at the spot. “Waste is dumped illegally and burnt causing environmental degradation,” said a local resident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the total waste, plastic contributes to over 60% which are set on fire by the workers causing pollution. Since households are not located near the dumping area or monitored by anyone, people dump the garbage at their convenience.

Residents said that though dumping the waste in the open is an issue, burning the waste that comprises plastic waste is a concern for them. “Black smoke emanates from the spot when the waste is burned,” said road users.

Residents urge the panchayat to effectively implement the solid waste management practice so that further degradation is prevented. They wanted waste to be segregated and processed so that dumping in the open is stopped.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.