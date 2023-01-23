ADVERTISEMENT

Dump and Donate: e-waste collection drive launched

January 23, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST

R. Aishwaryaa

Lions Clubs International launched its ‘Dump Donate’ — an electronic waste collection drive recently at Coimbatore Industrial Infrastructure Association (COINDIA) here. In the drive, public can donate electronic items they no longer use, according to a press release. The items will either be recycled or refurbished safely and a sapling will be planted in lieu of their donation. As a part of the drive, school and college students and volunteers have been requested to implement the project in their areas as well, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US