HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dump and Donate: e-waste collection drive launched

January 23, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST

R. Aishwaryaa

Lions Clubs International launched its ‘Dump Donate’ — an electronic waste collection drive recently at Coimbatore Industrial Infrastructure Association (COINDIA) here. In the drive, public can donate electronic items they no longer use, according to a press release. The items will either be recycled or refurbished safely and a sapling will be planted in lieu of their donation. As a part of the drive, school and college students and volunteers have been requested to implement the project in their areas as well, the release said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.