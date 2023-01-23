Dump and Donate: e-waste collection drive launched

January 23, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST

Lions Clubs International launched its ‘Dump Donate’ — an electronic waste collection drive recently at Coimbatore Industrial Infrastructure Association (COINDIA) here. In the drive, public can donate electronic items they no longer use, according to a press release. The items will either be recycled or refurbished safely and a sapling will be planted in lieu of their donation. As a part of the drive, school and college students and volunteers have been requested to implement the project in their areas as well, the release said.