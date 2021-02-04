Dual mode shunting locomotive inducted into service

Erode

04 February 2021 00:05 IST

A battery-operated dual mode shunting locomotive, “Pasumai”, was inducted into service at Erode Railway Junction here on Wednesday.

General Manager of Southern Railway John Thomas flagged off the locomotive in its fleet in the presence of A. Gautam Srinivas, Divisional Railway Manger, Salem Division and other senior officials.

Officials said that the Diesel Loco Shed in Erode had converted the electric locomotive into battery-operated dual model shunting loco. The loco that was commissioned in 1985 served 35 years and was converted so that it can work on both wired and unwired section. While in wired section, the locomotive can work in both modes, while in the unwired section, it can work in battery mode.

The loco can be operated continuously in battery mode for 3.5 hours and can shunt 24 coach empty rakes in unwired tracks. Officials said that the investment for conversion per loco is ₹ 30 lakh and it saved on fuel cost.

Mr. John Thomas told the reporters that since COVID-19 cases were reducing in the State, steps would be taken to operate passenger trains after discussions.