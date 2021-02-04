Dual mode shunting locomotive inducted into service

A battery-operated dual mode shunting locomotive, “Pasumai”, was inducted into service at Erode Railway Junction here on Wednesday.
General Manager of Southern Railway John Thomas flagged off the locomotive in its fleet in the presence of A. Gautam Srinivas, Divisional Railway Manger, Salem Division and other senior officials.
Officials said that the Diesel Loco Shed in Erode had converted the electric locomotive into battery-operated dual model shunting loco. The loco that was commissioned in 1985 served 35 years and was converted so that it can work on both wired and unwired section. While in wired section, the locomotive can work in both modes, while in the unwired section, it can work in battery mode.
The loco can be operated continuously in battery mode for 3.5 hours and can shunt 24 coach empty rakes in unwired tracks. Officials said that the investment for conversion per loco is ₹ 30 lakh and it saved on fuel cost.
Mr. John Thomas told the reporters that since COVID-19 cases were reducing in the State, steps would be taken to operate passenger trains after discussions.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath