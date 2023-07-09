Dry tree branches pose safety threat to residents in Coimbatore

July 09, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

As the winds intensify in the city, residents have appealed to the Coimbatore Corporation (CCMC) to cut down dry branches and clear the felled branches that are piled in public spaces.

P. Saravanan (53), a resident of Sanganur Road under Ward 32 in Central Zone, said the wind is not so strong at present, so only tiny dry branches fell on the roofs of the houses here. “But, the veracity may increase in the upcoming days. Larger branches will be a safety risk for the homes. Further, repairing roofs will also be tough considering most of us are daily wage workers.”

A shopkeeper on Periya Subbanna Street behind the Flower Market area in Ward 45 of the West Zone, said that a few workers from the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) had felled the branches in the area recently and piled the waste on roadsides.

“The Corporation must take immediate steps to remove these since they are a hindrance mainly to trucks and vans. Further, some slip into the stormwater culverts here, clogging the flow,” he added.

A rag-picker in the area alleged that some of the workers discard the branches in the under-maintained parks or empty lands, i.e. Open Space Reservation areas of the Corporation across the city.

An official in the Corporation said that some of the branches are given to a few eateries or industries. The rest are chopped to finer bits using a machine — one for a zone is used as per a daily schedule.

“The shredded bits are collected by vehicles assigned for degradable waste. The delay is because, apart from the Tangedco, the residents bring in private individuals to chop the branches without the civic body’s permit. Hence, the piling up is more and the CCMC is not able to attend to them simultaneously with one machine,” the official said.

“To handle this, the Corporation plans to assign a team initially in the Central Zone for identifying and cutting dry hanging branches, with the help of the ward’s engineer and councillor. If the team transfers them to any waste processing units, shredding can be done faster. This will be put to action soon,” the official said.

