Dry spell halts boating services at Kolli Hills lake

Poor rain has affected the boating services at boathouse in Kolli Hills. The water level in the lake here has reduced drastically.

Set up at a cost close to ₹20 lakh in 2012, the boathouse is one of the very few tourist attractions at the Kolli Hills here. The boathouse and children play area were set up using funds for tourism development works under the rural development and local administration department. However, boating has been suspended here for almost four months due to poor rainfall in the Hills.

According to officials, there are five pedal boats. The water level at the lake here has almost touched the rock bottom. Officials said that boating services cannot be resumed here unless the water level improves. Officials said that the boathouse is maintained by a self help group and in the ticket revenue, 75% is taken by the SHG. Lack of boating services has also affected commercial activity in the area. Pazhani, who runs snack store near the boathouse, said, “as boating has been suspended, many do not turn up to this side of the lake. The sales has been reduced to just ₹40 or ₹50 a day. With monsoon rain, we hope things would improve.”