ADVERTISEMENT

Dry days for liquor outlets along border for Karnataka polls

May 03, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

In view of Karnataka elections on May 10, the district administration has announced dry days for 12 Tasmac outlets starting 48 hours before the elections here with the coming into force of the Mode Code of Conduct. 

The outlets located within 5 km distance from Karnataka border include those in Nachikuppam, Thally, Jawalagiri, Kottayur, Karnur, Sokkapuram, Berigai, Mugalapalli, Bagalur, Sevaganapalli will remain closed from 6 a.m on May 8 to midnight on May 10. 

According to the administration, 12 Tasmac retail outlets, and two hotels and resorts bars will remain closed during the aforementioned days in compliance with the election code of conduct.

Similarly, in Dharmapuri, two hotels in Hogenakkal tourist spot in Pennagaram will remain closed due to its proximity with Karnataka border, according to the administration.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US