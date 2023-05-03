HamberMenu
Dry days for liquor outlets along border for Karnataka polls

May 03, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

In view of Karnataka elections on May 10, the district administration has announced dry days for 12 Tasmac outlets starting 48 hours before the elections here with the coming into force of the Mode Code of Conduct. 

The outlets located within 5 km distance from Karnataka border include those in Nachikuppam, Thally, Jawalagiri, Kottayur, Karnur, Sokkapuram, Berigai, Mugalapalli, Bagalur, Sevaganapalli will remain closed from 6 a.m on May 8 to midnight on May 10. 

According to the administration, 12 Tasmac retail outlets, and two hotels and resorts bars will remain closed during the aforementioned days in compliance with the election code of conduct.

Similarly, in Dharmapuri, two hotels in Hogenakkal tourist spot in Pennagaram will remain closed due to its proximity with Karnataka border, according to the administration.

