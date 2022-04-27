Dry day on May 1 in Coimbatore

District Collector G.S. Sameeran has announced that all Tasmac outlets and attached bars along with bars in clubs and star hotels will be shut down on May 1 across Coimbatore district. Bars and outlets that are found functioning on the dry day will face legal action, he warned.

Shops sealed

Tiruppur Officials from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Wednesday sealed six shops in Tiruppur district on charges of selling banned tobacco products near schools.

In a release, FSSAI Designated Officer B. Vijayalalithambigai said that searches were conducted in Tiruppur, Palladam, Avinashi, Udumalpet, Dharapuram and Vellakoil and the six shops were levied a fine of ₹5,000 each.

Meanwhile, the food safety officers seized banned tobacco products weighing 5.3 kg from a residential complex in Velliangadu within Tiruppur city and its samples were sent for laboratory testing, she said.

Eom/RAK