Dry day on Feb. 5

February 03, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Dry day will be observed on February 5 to mark the Vadalur Ramalingam memorial day. According to an administration release, all Tasmac liquor outlets will remain closed on Sunday. Any sale of liquor violating the order will invite action, the administration has warned. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.