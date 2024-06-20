ADVERTISEMENT

Drunk youth passes out on the road, run over by lorry in Salem

Published - June 20, 2024 08:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old youth died after he was run over by a tanker lorry on Tuesday. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

K. Sankar of Alachampalayam near Edappadi, a contract worker at the Mettur Thermal Power plant, drunk himself to an inebriated state at a Tasmac outlet in Kallukadai locality on Tuesday after work and passed out in the middle of the Mettur-Edappadi Road. At that time, a tanker lorry headed to Mettur ran over him and he died on the spot. Poolampatti police sent the body to Edappadi Government Hospital for a postmortem. Police have booked a case and arrested Madaiyan (50) of Ammapet in Erode district, who drove the lorry, and are investigating further. Meanwhile, the accident visuals recorded on a CCTV camera went viral on social media.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US