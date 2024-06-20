Drunk youth passes out on the road, run over by lorry in Salem

A 22-year-old youth died after he was run over by a tanker lorry on Tuesday. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

K. Sankar of Alachampalayam near Edappadi, a contract worker at the Mettur Thermal Power plant, drunk himself to an inebriated state at a Tasmac outlet in Kallukadai locality on Tuesday after work and passed out in the middle of the Mettur-Edappadi Road. At that time, a tanker lorry headed to Mettur ran over him and he died on the spot. Poolampatti police sent the body to Edappadi Government Hospital for a postmortem. Police have booked a case and arrested Madaiyan (50) of Ammapet in Erode district, who drove the lorry, and are investigating further. Meanwhile, the accident visuals recorded on a CCTV camera went viral on social media.