GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Drunk youth passes out on the road, run over by lorry in Salem

Published - June 20, 2024 08:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old youth died after he was run over by a tanker lorry on Tuesday. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

K. Sankar of Alachampalayam near Edappadi, a contract worker at the Mettur Thermal Power plant, drunk himself to an inebriated state at a Tasmac outlet in Kallukadai locality on Tuesday after work and passed out in the middle of the Mettur-Edappadi Road. At that time, a tanker lorry headed to Mettur ran over him and he died on the spot. Poolampatti police sent the body to Edappadi Government Hospital for a postmortem. Police have booked a case and arrested Madaiyan (50) of Ammapet in Erode district, who drove the lorry, and are investigating further. Meanwhile, the accident visuals recorded on a CCTV camera went viral on social media.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.