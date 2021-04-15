Coimbatore

Drunk man shoots pregnant daughter

Special Correspondent

A pregnant woman was shot dead by her father, who was allegedly inebriated, in Denkanikottai on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when the victim, Venkatalakshmi (21), who was three months pregnant, and her husband Srinivas were visiting her parents in Karadikal village for Ugadi.

Police said Venkatalakshmi’s father Arunachalam (50), who was in a drunken state, got into a brawl with his wife Madevi and picked up his illegally possessed country-made gun to shoot her. Venkatalakshmi got shot when she intervened to stop her father.

Thally police have registered a case and arrested Arunachalam.

