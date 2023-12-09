HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Drunk man kills five-year-old son in Krishnagiri

When arrested, the 35-year-old also confessed to killing his wife last year

December 09, 2023 01:55 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST - Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old man killed his son while in an inebriated state, in Krishnagiri, on Friday (December 8, 2023) evening.

Police said Santhosh (35), a resident of Kattikanapalli near Shoolagiri, was a tailor. He used to live with his wife Suganya, and the couple had a son, Kathirselvan (5). Last year, Suganya was found dead in a farm well. On Friday evening, Santhosh came home drunk and strangled his son, Kathirselvan.

On hearing the child’s screams, nearby residents rushed to the spot and took the boy to Shoolagiri government hospital, but he died on the way to the hospital. The Shoolagiri police sent the body to the Hosur government hospital for a a post-mortem.

The police registered a case and arrested Santhosh. During the inquiry, Santhosh, allegedly claimed that he had killed his wife, Suganya, last year. The police are now investigating further.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Hosur / crime, law and justice / police / murder / children

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.