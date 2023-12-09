Drunk man kills five-year-old son in Krishnagiri

December 09, 2023 01:55 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST - Krishnagiri

A 35-year-old man killed his son while in an inebriated state, in Krishnagiri, on Friday (December 8, 2023) evening.

Police said Santhosh (35), a resident of Kattikanapalli near Shoolagiri, was a tailor. He used to live with his wife Suganya, and the couple had a son, Kathirselvan (5). Last year, Suganya was found dead in a farm well. On Friday evening, Santhosh came home drunk and strangled his son, Kathirselvan.

On hearing the child’s screams, nearby residents rushed to the spot and took the boy to Shoolagiri government hospital, but he died on the way to the hospital. The Shoolagiri police sent the body to the Hosur government hospital for a a post-mortem.

The police registered a case and arrested Santhosh. During the inquiry, Santhosh, allegedly claimed that he had killed his wife, Suganya, last year. The police are now investigating further.