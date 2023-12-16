Drunk man in Erode district murders borewell rig worker, arrested

December 16, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - ERODE

A 35-year-old borewell rig worker was murdered with a stone in Gundri in Kadambur Hills in Erode district on Friday night.

Police said Ramar, a resident of Indira Nagar in Gundri was working in a borewell rig. Kannan of the same village also sought a job there. Hence, Ramar took Kannan to the rig owner, and Kannan received an advance amount of money, prior to his beginning the job. However Kannan did not go to work, and Ramar had to repay the advance amount to the owner. On Thursday, December 14, 2023, Ramar returned from work to his village and questioned Kannan and asked him to return the money. An altercation broke between them. and later, Ramar left.

On the following day, Friday, Kannan’s brother Madesh, 30, while inebriated, came to the Ramar’s house and told him that his brother would not repay the money. They quarrelled, and Madesh attacked Ramar with a stone. Ramar suffered grievous injuries and was taken to the government hospital in Sathyamangalam where he was declared dead.

The Kadambur police registered a case and arrested Madesh.

