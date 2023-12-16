GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Drunk man in Erode district murders borewell rig worker, arrested

Police said a dispute over some borrowed money had led to the crime

December 16, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old borewell rig worker was murdered with a stone in Gundri in Kadambur Hills in Erode district on Friday night.

Police said Ramar, a resident of Indira Nagar in Gundri was working in a borewell rig. Kannan of the same village also sought a job there. Hence, Ramar took Kannan to the rig owner, and Kannan received an advance amount of money, prior to his beginning the job. However Kannan did not go to work, and Ramar had to repay the advance amount to the owner. On Thursday, December 14, 2023, Ramar returned from work to his village and questioned Kannan and asked him to return the money. An altercation broke between them. and later, Ramar left.

On the following day, Friday, Kannan’s brother Madesh, 30, while inebriated, came to the Ramar’s house and told him that his brother would not repay the money. They quarrelled, and Madesh attacked Ramar with a stone. Ramar suffered grievous injuries and was taken to the government hospital in Sathyamangalam where he was declared dead.

The Kadambur police registered a case and arrested Madesh.

Related Topics

Erode / crime, law and justice / police / murder

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.