Drunk man hacks painter to death near Anamalai in Coimbatore

Published - July 23, 2024 06:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 48-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by an “intoxicated” man near Anamalai in Coimbatore district late on Monday.

The police identified the deceased as V. Krishnasamy from Athupollachi near Anaimalai.

According to the police, Krishnasamy, a painter, was residing with his sister K. Pappathi, 55, at Athupollachi. As per the complaint lodged by the woman, her brother left for work at 7 a.m. on Monday and did not return home. Their neighbour Sivaraj informed her in the early hours of Tuesday that Krishnasamy was found dead on Ambarampalayam to Athupollachi road with multiple cut injuries.

When she reached the spot, the locals had told her that a man named M. Pasupathy, 24, of Sungam at Ambarampalayam, hacked Krishnasamy to death under the influence of alcohol. The woman later complained to the Anamalai police.

Investigation by the Anamalai police revealed that Pasupathy visited a bakery at Sungam around 10.45 p.m. on Monday, and quarrelled with the people there under the influence of alcohol. He was beaten up by some of the people who had come to the bakery and he left for his home. However, the man returned to the bakery with a sickle around 11.30 p.m. and created ruckus again.

Meanwhile, Krishnasamy was returning home on foot from Sungam to Athupollachi after the day’s work. As he reached the bakery, Pasupathy hacked to death Krishnasamy with the sickle.

The police arrested Pasupathy on Tuesday, and he was remanded in judicial custody.

Coimbatore / crime

