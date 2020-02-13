Coimbatore

Drunk man fires at two persons

A drunk man shot two of his friends with an airgun on Wednesday night near Adayampatti here. The injured are undergoing treatment. The police said that Ramesh invited his friends Venkatachalam and Murugan, all drunk, to his house in Periyaseeragapadi.

Ramesh playfully pointed an airgun that was in his home at his friends and fired. Murugan suffered an injury on his back and Venkatachalam in his legs. Neighbours rushed them to a hospital.

The police have registered a case.

