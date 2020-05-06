Drugs Control Dept. collects fever case details from pharmacies

The Tamil Nadu Drugs Control Department is also part of the battle against COVID-19 as it is assisting the Health Department on various fronts.

The department has been collecting daily reports from pharmacies about persons who buy drugs for fever, cough and related conditions in all districts.

Pharmacies were instructed to include in the daily reports the whereabouts of people who buy paracetamol and drug combinations that include paracetamol. Details collected from customers included name, phone number and address, said S. Gurubharathi, Assistant Director of Drugs Control, Coimbatore zone, which comprises Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Tirupur and Erode districts.

“As of now, we are being notified about 70 to 80 people a day in Coimbatore district. At the zonal level, we are getting reports of about 400 people a day. The details are used to track fever cases, which, in turn, helps the Health Department in COVID-19 management,” he said.

More than 5,000 pharmacies are functioning in Coimbatore zone, while nearly 2,500 pharmacies and nearly 300 wholesale pharmacies are operating in Coimbatore district alone.

According to Mr. Gurbharathi, all the pharmacies were instructed not to sell prescription drugs over the counter (OTC).

“Restriction on OTC sale of prescription drugs was already in place. It is being stressed again. Druggists were instructed not to sell fever drugs if the buyer does not produce a genuine prescription,” he said.

The department was also checking whether pharmacies were fleecing people who bought mask and hand sanitiser.

Druggists found fleecing customers were booked under the provisions of Drug Price Control Order and Essential Commodities Act while the licence of a few violators was suspended for seven days in the zone.