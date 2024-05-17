Drug-peddlers arrested in Coimbatore district

The Mettupalayam police on Friday arrested Sekar (33) and Sansa (22), drug-peddlers, at Karattumedu in possession of 1.15 kg ganja. They were remanded in judicial custody. Since the start of this month, the Coimbatore rural police have arrested 36 persons in 21 cases, and confiscated 55.41 kg ganja, a press release said.

Deer mauled to death by dogs

Three deer were found mauled to death near the basket ball court of Bharathiar University on Wednesday, at a distance of 600 metres from the forest area of Marudhamalai hills in Coimbatore range. Autopsy of the carcasses was conducted by a veterinarian as per procedure. Analysing pug marks, the Forest Department has surmised that the deer had been mauled to death by dogs.

Three booked for threatening differently-abled relative

The Peelamedu police have booked three persons, including a couple, for allegedly cheating a differently-abled relative of ₹ 20 lakh. The complainant, Sabariraja, had stated that his relative Aravindraj had, in 2022, taken his property documents with the promise of safekeeping in a bank locker. However, he had demanded and obtained ₹ 20 lakh so far for returning the documents. Aravindraj, his wife Jeevitha and another relative Hariprasad had threatened Sabariraja of dire consequences when he persisted on return of the documents and the money. The three were booked under four sections of cheating, police sources said.

Omni bus driver arrested for running over man lying on road

Mettupalayam police have arrested a driver of an omni bus for allegedly causing the death of a man lying on the roadside recently, by running over him. The identity of the victim, who died of grievous injuries at the Mettupalayam Government Hospital, is yet to be established. The driver, Sivaraj, was arrested after the police examined CCTV footage of the accident spot that indicated that the accused and a few others had pushed aside the injured man and resumed the journey towards Ooty.

