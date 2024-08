Collector K. M. Sarayu administered the “Drug-Free Tamil Nadu” pledge at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School, coinciding with the event launched by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai. A similar event was held at the Krishnagiri Government Medical College headquarters hospital, where the Dean, M. Poovathi, administered the pledge.

