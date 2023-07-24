DRUCC members for early execution of pending railway projects

July 24, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST

COIMBATORE Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee members have emphasised early execution of station redevelopment programme at Coimbatore Junction, Coimbatore North, Podanur and Mettupalayam.

The 25th DRUCC meeting was convened by the Salem Railway Division.

They drew the attention of the Southern Railway to the demand of passengers for new train services to Bengaluru, Chennai Egmore, Tiruchendur, Karaikal, Bodinaykkananur, and restoration of train services to Rameswaram, Thoothukudi, Sengottai, Madurai and Dindigul.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also laid emphasis on halt of trains in North Coimbatore, Podanur, Peelamedu and Irugur, and on improvement in railway track and maintenance infrastructure at Coimbatore, North Coimbatore, Mettupalayam and Podanur.

They exuded hope that the demand for circular train service around Coimbatore city with new halt stations at Ganapathy, Hope College, Airport, Ondipudur, Singanallur and Nanjundapuram to decongest the traffic inside the city, would be considered in right earnest by the Southern Railway.

The plans for developmental projects in Coimbatore were later explained by the Divisional Railway Manager Pankaj Kumar Sinha, Additional Divisional Railway Manager Sivalingam, and Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Boopathi Raja.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.