DRUCC members emphasise on better connectivity to Bengaluru from Coimbatore at Station Consultative Committee

September 14, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

: Members of Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC) and Station Consultative Committee on Thursday pressed for a Vande Bharat express train service and an overnight train service to Bengaluru at the earliest.

At the Station Consultative Meeting in the Coimbatore Railway Junction, the members discussed the need to re-route UDAY Express via Dharmapuri and Hosur with a revised departure at 6.10 a.m. and an addition of five more 2S coaches.

Railway authorities explained the plans for redevelopment of Coimbatore Railway Station.

The participants called for periodic monitoring of parking regulation, public entrance, safety, lifts and escalators, and fees collection, citing instances of complaints.

Stoppage of a few trains originating from Coimbatore junction at Coimbatore North, Podanur and Irugur was mooted, and extension of a few trains was also suggested to decongest Coimbatore Junction.

Since the coaching depot is operating at 95% load factor in Coimbatore, a coaching depot must be built in Podanur at the earliest, they said, and made a case for entry and exit paths near the district police office on the North Eastern side.

They also stressed the need for improvement of coach display boards, shelters, and passenger amenities in platforms 5 and 6 at the Coimbatore junction.

The members proposed unanimously that Coimbatore junction must be renamed as Coimbatore Central/ City and Podanur as Coimbatore South Junction.

Reasons for cancellation of a few trains were discussed and a request to restart the trains or provide stoppage of a few trains was insisted. Alongside, proposals for new trains, increasing the frequency of weekly trains and restoring the train services were also discussed.

Station Director Pawan Kumar Varma, Chief Commercial Inspector Sandeep Radhakrishnan, Station Manager Sridar and heads of various departments in Coimbatore Junction took part.

