DRUCC meeting to be held online on December 20

Coimbatore

13 December 2021 23:48 IST

Salem Division of Southern Railway announced on Monday that the 23rd Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (DRUCC) meeting will be held online on December 20.

According to a communication to the DRUCC members, a copy of which was accessed by The Hindu, Secretary of DRUCC, Salem Division and Senior Divisional Commerical Manager E. Harikrishnan wrote that the meeting was proposed to be held online at 10.30 a.m. on December 20 “as a precautionary measure in view of the prevailing [COVID-19] situation.” The members shall send two subjects each for discussion by December 17 to Salem Division either by post or e-mail at srdcm@sa.railnet.gov.in.

During this meeting, an election to nominate one member to Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee of Southern Railway will also be held, Mr. Harikrishnan wrote in the letter.

Advertising

Advertising

This 23rd DRUCC meeting would be the first one for the two-year period of January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2021.

Originally scheduled to be held as a physical meeting at Salem on December 10, the Salem Division postponed it citing the pandemic.