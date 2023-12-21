GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DRUCC meeting of Salem Railway Division held

December 21, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The 26th meeting of the Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC) of Salem division was held in the office of Pankaj Kumar Sinha, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Salem, on Wednesday.

Mr. Sinha presided over the meeting, and division senior commercial manager M. Boopathiraja welcomed the members and delivered a presentation on performance highlights and achievements of Salem Division.

Mr. Boopathiraja said that Vande Bharat services between Coimbatore and Chennai, introduced on April 8 this year, were receiving overwhelming patronage, and a weekly Vande Bharat special train is now being operated between Coimbatore and Chennai to meet the high demand among passengers. Attentive to the requirements of passengers, the division has provided foot-over bridges, lifts, escalators, toilet facilities and several initiatives for the differently-abled-friendly. Retiring rooms are available at major stations. Even small stations falling under the division have been provided with minimum essential amenities, Mr. Boopathiraja added.

The DRM stated that Salem Division was doing well in meeting the requirements of passengers and assured members that officials of the division would look into demands and suggestions placed by members. Many works pertaining to strengthening infrastructure are being executed, the DRM added.

Salem

