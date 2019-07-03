Drowning of boys: case registered against ACC

The Madukkarai police have registered a case against the Associated Cement Companies Limited (ACC), Madukkarai, in connection with the drowning of three boys in a quarry of the company on Monday.

The police said that the case has been registered against the company under Section 304 Part II of the IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) based on a complaint filed by the parents of the three deceased. After preliminary investigations, it was found that the company failed to cordon off the quarry or keep caution boards or post a security guard for public safety.

The investigation found that the company has been using the water from the quarry for industrial purposes, said a senior police officer.

K. Balamurugan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Perur sub-division, will head the investigation.

R. Sivaprakash (10), R. Karthi (9) and his younger brother R. Dinesh (8), all residents of Santhoshi Matha Kovil Street near Madukkarai, died in the quarry while taking bath on Monday evening.

The bodies were retrieved after prolonged hours of rescue operation by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel and the police.

Suspected IS sympathisers remanded

The Coimbatore City Police on Tuesday produced the three suspected IS-sympathisers, whom they had arrested earlier this month for allegedly plotting to conduct suicide bombings in public places and places of religious importance, before court after five days of custodial interrogation.

On Tuesday evening, Mohammed Hussain from Ukkdam, A. Shajahan from Anbu Nagar and Sheik Safiullah from Karumbukkadai were produced before Coimbatore District and Principal Sessions Judge R. Sakthivel who remanded them in judicial custody till July 16.