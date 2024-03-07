ADVERTISEMENT

Drought mitigation consultative meeting held in Dharmapuri

March 07, 2024 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector K. Shanthi on Thursday instructed zonal officers to carry out field visits across blocks and identify areas battling water crisis and address complaints at the earliest. 

Chairing a drought mitigation meeting with the line departments at the Collectorate, the Collector also instructed officials to accord priority to addressing complaints from those inhabiting the margins of the society, particularly of Irular colonies in the district.

Further, Ms. Shanthi called for panchayat union-level consultative meetings between Block Development officers (BDOs) and TWAD officials and urged them to carry out joint inspections of areas facing crisis and find remedies.

Taking into account complaints of severe water scarcity and drought-like conditions in Eriyur and Pennagaram, Ms. Shanthi asked officials to find permanent solutions. 

The officials were instructed to find permanent solutions in areas facing water shortage, and urged officials not to delay responding to public complaints of water shortage, and to remove blockages in places where water distribution is hit due to blockages in the pipelines must be analysed and blockages be removed.

Collector Shanthi also directed officials to bring to use unmaintained motors, and pipelines by having them repaired immediately.

